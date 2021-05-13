Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

Shares of WIX opened at $239.68 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $162.18 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

