WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.64.

WSC opened at $27.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

