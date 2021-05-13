William Blair Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $91.43.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after acquiring an additional 341,335 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,397,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

