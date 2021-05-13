William Blair Comments on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TREX. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Trex stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.