William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

ECPG stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

