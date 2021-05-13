WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $55.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

