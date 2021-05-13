West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $324.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.48.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

