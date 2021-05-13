West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$97.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

