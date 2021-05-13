Wells Fargo & Company Trims Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Target Price to $16.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

SPH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,575. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $910.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

