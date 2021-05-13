Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.