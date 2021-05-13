WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WLYYF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 32,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.