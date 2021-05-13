Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Noodles & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

5/10/2021 – Noodles & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

5/3/2021 – Noodles & Company had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/17/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

3/16/2021 – Noodles & Company was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

