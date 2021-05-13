WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

