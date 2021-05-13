Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.01. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

