Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $601.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.41. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $283.31 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The company has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.