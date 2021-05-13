Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,121 Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter.

IBD stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

