Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its position in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

