Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 677 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $184.56 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

