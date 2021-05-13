Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,293,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

