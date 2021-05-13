WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $239.65 on Monday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $165.91 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day moving average is $279.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

