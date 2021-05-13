Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

