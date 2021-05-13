W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $369.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $454.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

