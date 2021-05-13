W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 367.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

