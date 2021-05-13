VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s previous close.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.13 million, a PE ratio of 429.14 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

