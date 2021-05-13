VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s previous close.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.13 million, a PE ratio of 429.14 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
