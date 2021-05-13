Vroom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,852 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,210% compared to the average daily volume of 523 put options.

VRM opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $28,501,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

