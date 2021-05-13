Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 389,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
