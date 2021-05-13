Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 389,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.