Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

