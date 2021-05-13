Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

