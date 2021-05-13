Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 5.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,739,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 9,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

