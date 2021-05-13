Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €205.60 ($241.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €229.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

