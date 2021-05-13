VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $165.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average is $145.65. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.