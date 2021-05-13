VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 over the last three months.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

