Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $21.63. Vital Farms shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 3,897 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

