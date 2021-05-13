Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,719. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

