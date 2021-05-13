Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

EXEL stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

