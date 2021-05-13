Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

