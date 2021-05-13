Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.51 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of QTS opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

