Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

