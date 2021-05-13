Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

VIRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

