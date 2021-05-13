Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 299988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

VINP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.