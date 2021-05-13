Vicus Capital Purchases 9,746 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. 42,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

