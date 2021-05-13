Vicus Capital Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 208,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.11. 318,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,315,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.