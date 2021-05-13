Vicus Capital Buys 941 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.38. 25,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.