Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,368,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789,399 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics accounts for 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $374,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 489,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,883 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 748.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,924. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,644. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

