Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $396.46 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Avery Dennison worth $396,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

