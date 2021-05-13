Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $253.27 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $253,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 79,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 205,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,377,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

