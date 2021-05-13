Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $356,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.48. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,107. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.14 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

