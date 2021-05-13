Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $271,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

MCHP traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.