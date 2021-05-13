ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,736.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 665,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
