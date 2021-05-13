ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,736.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 665,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

