Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00628533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,131 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

